Monty Rice NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans LB

Butch Dill/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'0 3/8"

WEIGHT: 233



POSITIVES

—Not as small as he looks because of his high-cut hips.

—Has good instincts at the position and played a lot of high-pressure, high-level football.

—A fast downhill trigger will be a selling point on him.

—Special teams upside because of his level of violence and motor.

NEGATIVES

—Play strength is not great overall.

—Change of direction can be an issue for him before he triggers.

—Can take bad angles that keep him out of plays.

2020 STATISTICS

49 TKL, 4 TFL, 1 SK, 1 PBU, 1 FR, 2 FF, 1 TD

NOTES

—First-team All-State linebacker in Alabama as a senior.

—2020 team captain.

—Has had to manage foot injuries while at Georgia.

OVERALL

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Monty Rice is a short (6’0”), not small (233 pounds), linebacker who has downhill speed (4.58-second 40-yard dash) and a fast trigger, but he lacks play strength and change-of-direction skills of an NFL starter at the moment.

Should he continue to develop, as he has steadily done through his career at Georgia, he could become a starting stack linebacker in the NFL. At the moment, Georgia’s 2020 captain will likely come off the bench at the NFL level, at least in two-linebacker sets, with high-impact potential on special teams early on in his career.

GRADE: 7.0/10 (Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 166/300

POSITION RANK: LB13

PRO COMPARISON: Micah Kiser

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

