James Wiggins NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals Safety

HEIGHT: 5'11 1/4"

WEIGHT: 209



POSITIVES:

—Versatile player, able to play at multiple levels.

—Shows to have good instincts and awareness.

—Triggers fast with a good burst on the ball and in tackles.

—Plays with the needed physicality.

—Very good man skills, with awareness for leverage and route recognition for short to intermediate routes.



NEGATIVES:

—Lack of length can show in both the run and pass.

—Short strider who has limited long speed.

—Inconsistent tackling at times. Can come in out of control.



2020 STATISTICS:

9 games: 32 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 INT, 6 PBU, 1 FF



NOTES:

Missed 2019 Season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

OVERALL:

Wiggins is an ultra-athletic safety with a bit of a leaner frame. A two-year starter, Wiggins missed the 2019 season with a left knee injury. He was able to come back in the 2020 season and return to form. He has shown the versatility to play in two high shells, as well as being able to play in the box—and even occasionally blitz. Man coverage was one of his strong points, showing quick feet and a good burst out of breaks. During the 2018 season,

Wiggins showed off the ball skills that aided him to his four interceptions. In the run game, Wiggins is a good tackler who recognizes the run well and inserts himself in the correct running lanes. However, there are times when he comes up out of control for the run and misses the tackle; which also could be because of his short arms. Wiggins is a good overall player who can fit in multiple schemes.

GRADE: 7.2/10 (Career Backup/Rotational Player—Round 4-5)

OVERALL RANK: 144/300

POSITION RANK: S7

PRO COMPARISON: Deon Bush

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

