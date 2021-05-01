Bryan Mills NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Seattle Seahawks CB

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'1 1/8"

WEIGHT: 174



POSITIVES:

—Close to ideal length.

—Smooth athlete who flips hips well to open and run.

—Has good play speed and shows a burst.

—Ball hawk tendencies when he can get his head around and locate the ball. Catches ball with hands, away from his body.

—Good vision and awareness in deep zones.

—Aggressive tackler who isn't afraid to mix it up in the run game.



NEGATIVES:

—Thin frame with below average strength. He can get pushed around on the edge.

—Footwork can be sloppy, causing wide and rounded breaks.

—Can struggle with route recognition and reaction when in man coverage.

—Slightly below average testing numbers from pro day.

—Only one season of ball on tape. Does not have any film against higher levels of competition.



2019 STATISTICS:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

12 Games: 22 Tackles, 5 INT, 13 PBU



NOTES:

2018: Transferred to NCCU from College of Canyons (JUCO)

Tied NCCU record for INT in a game with 3.

2019: Lead MEAC in INT with 5.

OVERALL:

Mills is a cornerback with close to ideal length from the FCS level. He is a former JUCO player, transferring to North Carolina Central from the College of Canyons. He has a very thin frame, which could be due to not being in a consistent weight program throughout his career.

Athletically, Mills is a very good athlete with long strides. He has shown the ability to open and run with most receivers. Although he is very raw in his technique, he flashes the ability to play in both press and off coverage. He looks to do best when in zone, where he is able to use his vision to play the ball and the man. With the interceptions he was able to record, he did a great job using his hands to catch the ball away from his body.

Mills does a very good job supporting the run, but there are times where his lack of strength can be an issue. Mills will have to spend some more time developing his skills and body to be a starter at the cornerback position. After a couple of seasons, Mills may be able to compete for more playing time.

GRADE: 6.3/10 (Fringe Backup Potential—Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 266/300

POSITION RANK: CB31

PRO COMPARISON: Pierre Desir

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

