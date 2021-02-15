Report: Trevor Rosenthal, Mets 'Have Stayed in Touch' Ahead of Spring Training

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The New York Mets are serious about their pursuit of reliever Trevor Rosenthal.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets "have stayed in touch" with the pitcher's camp and are "in" on the free agent.

The 30-year-old began 2020 with the Kansas City Royals on a minor league deal, and then he was sent to the San Diego Padres heading into the trade deadline. Through 23 games in 2020, he posted a 1.90 ERA with 38 strikeouts and two home runs allowed, looking like the star he was during his time with the St. Louis Cardinals.

A 2015 All-Star, Rosenthal was the go-to guy out of the bullpen for St. Louis from 2013 to 2017, amassing a 3.01 ERA through 309 games in that time span. His run ended when he had Tommy John surgery in 2017 that caused him to miss the 2018 campaign.

His return to MLB, which took place with the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers, was less than ideal. Through 15.1 innings, he posted a 13.50 ERA.

The Mets have spent plenty of time this offseason bolstering their roster, and the rotation topped by two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom has benefited from the addition of Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland and the re-signing of Marcus Stroman. Trevor May was signed to a two-year, $15.5 million deal in December, bolstering the bullpen.

Rosenthal would be another great get for the Mets, especially after they fell out of the Trevor Bauer sweepstakes when the Cy Young winner ended up signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.