    Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Seahawks QB 'Isn't Getting Traded' Despite Buzz

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021
    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Russell Wilson may not be thrilled with the Seattle Seahawks at the moment, but that doesn't mean the organization will entertain trade offers for the superstar quarterback.

    "Russell Wilson isn't getting traded," a source told NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

                         

