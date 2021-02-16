WWE's Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss to Star in 'Punky Brewster' on NBC's Peacock

Credit: Tyler Golden/Peacock

WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are to guest star on Peacock's upcoming series Punky Brewster.

The series is set to debut Feb. 25 on the streaming service and is a continuation of the NBC sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1988. Soleil Moon Frye is set to return to the series as Punky.

Based on the on-set photographs provided to Bleacher Report, Flair and Bliss appear in character in the WWE-themed episode.

The roles mark a significant opportunity for both Flair and Bliss, neither of whom have much acting experience. Flair's only credited role is her appearance as Heather Rockrear in 2017's Psych: The Movie, while Bliss does not have any experience on non-WWE television. Bliss is a member of the Total Divas cast, which is aired on E! and provides a behind-the-scenes look at the women of WWE.

Credit: Tyler Golden/Peacock

WWE stars have been increasingly popping up in television and movie roles in recent years, perhaps with studios hoping to find their next version of The Rock.

Sasha Banks has a role in The Mandalorian on Disney+, and Roman Reigns appeared in 2019's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw and 2020's The Wrong Missy.

WWE and Peacock are set to embark on a five-year relationship, as WWE dissolves its standalone network to become part of NBCUniversal's streaming service in March. The deal will net WWE about $1 billion over five years and includes the entire library of content currently available on WWE Network.