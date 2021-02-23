Best NFL Fits for 2021 Draft's Top Quarterbacks

0 of 7

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The NFL is going back to basics when it comes to evaluating prospects this offseason. This is especially true when it comes to the quarterback position.

The combine, pro day and interviews can serve as a siren's song luring unsuspecting evaluators into the trap of falling in love with a mirage instead of the actual player. What matters most is they perform on the field and if their skill sets translate.

"I think for me, it's always been what's on tape—now let's do the background on the person," Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters.

Coaches and general managers often state how on-field performance is the most significant portion of the evaluation. Well, the notion certainly rings true this year with no combine, team visits and a heavy reliance on pro day results.

Furthermore, each evaluation varies from team to team.

A QB can and should be evaluated in a vacuum. However, two questions must be asked: Where does the prospect excel, and what is or isn't he asked to do at the collegiate level? Within those questions, a projection is formed based on whether he can reach his potential when placed in a position to succeed.

Situation matters. How a team builds around the quarterback is vital to success. With that thought in mind, the following are the best fits for the prospects expected to come off the board during the draft's first two days.