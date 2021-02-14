Athletics' Updated Bullpen, Payroll After Yusmeiro Petit, Sergio Romo Contracts

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics reportedly bolstered their bullpen with two additions on Sunday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the American League West team signed Yusmeiro Petit and Sergio Romo. Petit's deal is for one year and $2.55 million, while Romo's is for one year and $2.25 million.

According to Spotrac, Oakland's total 2021 salary was $59.9 million before these deals. That means its updated payroll will be approximately $64.7 million.

Here is a look at how the bullpen may look in 2021, per FanGraph's roster breakdown:

Closer: Jake Diekman

Closer/Set-up: Sergio Romo

Closer/Set-up: Lou Trivino

Middle: J.B. Wendelken

Middle: Yusmeiro Petit

Middle: Nik Turley

Middle: Adam Kolarek

Middle: Dany Jimenez

Long: Paul Blackburn

Both of these pitchers will add a veteran presence to the bullpen.

Petit has been in the league since 2006 and has pitched for then-Florida Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Angels and Athletics. He won a World Series in 2014 for the Giants as teammates of Romo and was in Oakland the last three seasons.

He sparkled in 2020 with a 1.66 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 21.2 innings.

Romo has been in the league since 2008 and pitched for the Giants for the first nine years of his career. Since then, he has been a journeyman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins.

He was at his best in San Francisco as an All-Star in 2013 and three-time World Series champion. His best days may be in the rearview mirror since he posted a 4.05 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 20 innings during the shortened 2020 campaign for the Twins.

Still, that was a small sample size and not far removed from when he tallied a solid 3.43 ERA in 2019 for the Twins and Marlins.

Oakland made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons and now has two more quality and proven arms to rely on in the bullpen.