Alaric Jackson NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams OT

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'5 1/2"

WEIGHT: 321



POSITIVES

—Improved his body composition from 2019 to 2020, giving him a much-needed boost to his agility

—Adequate athletic ability and quickness out of his stance

—Does a nice job using his backside hand to catch and cut-off inside penetration to secure the defender

—Flashes impressive square power on angle-drive, Deuce and second level blocks when he lines up his target

—Processes, passes off and picks up basic stunts and twists quickly





NEGATIVES

—Limited range to hit his landmark against speed rushers off of the edge; turns his hips, crosses over and creates a soft inside shoulder

—Disjointed footwork causes him to struggle to marry his upper and lower halves, resulting in an inadequate anchor against speed to power

—Has a bad habit of playing on his toes in the drive portion of kickout blocks, resulting in a top heavy, unstable base

—Inconsistent aiming points in the run game that results in him overshooting his target, too often allowing quick penetration

2020 STATISTICS

—Eight starts at left tackle

—First-team All-Big 10 by the coaches



NOTES

—Invited and participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl

—One of nine seniors named to the team’s 2020 Leadership Group

—42 career starts, all at left tackle

—Missed three games in the 2019 season because of a right knee injury

—Was a basketball player growing up and didn’t start to play football until his junior year of high school

—Arrived at Iowa at 335 pounds and weighed in at 318 pounds at the Senior Bowl

—Training with Duke Manyweather to prepare for the draft.

OVERALL

Jackson is a four-year starter at left tackle with the skill-set best suited for a move inside in a zone-based run scheme where his functional athletic ability can be better capitalized on and his comfort short setting in pass protection can find a more natural home.

Jackson didn’t begin his football career until his junior year of high school and showed notable improvement from his 2019 to 2020 film in terms of body composition and performance, so there are some encouraging signs that his best football may be ahead of him. Right now, Jackson is a backup caliber player because of erratic footwork, body control and balance.



GRADE: 6.5/10 (Late Round 6/Early Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 245/300

POSITION RANK: OT21

PRO COMPARISON: Cameron Fleming

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

