    Novak Djokovic Defeats Milos Raonic Amid Injury Concerns at 2021 Australian Open

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2021

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Canada's Milos Raonic during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
    Hamish Blair/Associated Press

    Novak Djokovic clearly isn't 100 percent, but he's healthy enough to keep his Australian Open title defense rolling.

    The world No. 1 overcame an abdominal injury to earn a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Milos Raonic in their fourth-round matchup Sunday.

    Djokovic was coming off a five-set slog against Taylor Fritz that saw him essentially lose all feel for his serve after suffering an injury. He looked in much stronger form against Raonic, though it was clear at certain points he was attempting to preserve his body.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Australian Open Draws

      Click here to view current draws from Melbourne 📲

      Australian Open Draws
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Australian Open Draws

      Ausopen
      via Ausopen

      Serena Williams Advances to QF

      No. 10 Williams upset No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open on Saturday, locking in a spot in the quarterfinals

      Serena Williams Advances to QF
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Serena Williams Advances to QF

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Australian Open 2021 Results from Sunday's Bracket

      Australian Open 2021 Results from Sunday's Bracket
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Australian Open 2021 Results from Sunday's Bracket

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Osaka Heads to Quarterfinals

      No. 3 seed saves two match points to hold off Garbine Muguruza at Australian Open in three sets

      Osaka Heads to Quarterfinals
      Tennis logo
      Tennis

      Osaka Heads to Quarterfinals

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report