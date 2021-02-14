Novak Djokovic Defeats Milos Raonic Amid Injury Concerns at 2021 Australian Open

Hamish Blair/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic clearly isn't 100 percent, but he's healthy enough to keep his Australian Open title defense rolling.

The world No. 1 overcame an abdominal injury to earn a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Milos Raonic in their fourth-round matchup Sunday.

Djokovic was coming off a five-set slog against Taylor Fritz that saw him essentially lose all feel for his serve after suffering an injury. He looked in much stronger form against Raonic, though it was clear at certain points he was attempting to preserve his body.

