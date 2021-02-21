WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The card for WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 was far from finished by the time Sunday came, but it's now in the rear-view, for better or worse.

Sometimes, when WWE has to change the show at the last minute, it leads to something even better than originally planned. Other times, one chaos leads to even more disaster.

With championships and implications for WrestleMania 37 in the mix for Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns and more, this was an important event that needed to succeed or it would set a bad tone for what's to come.

Did WWE pull it off? Were there more positives or negatives that stood out?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points from Elimination Chamber 2021.