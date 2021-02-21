WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsFebruary 22, 2021
The card for WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 was far from finished by the time Sunday came, but it's now in the rear-view, for better or worse.
Sometimes, when WWE has to change the show at the last minute, it leads to something even better than originally planned. Other times, one chaos leads to even more disaster.
With championships and implications for WrestleMania 37 in the mix for Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns and more, this was an important event that needed to succeed or it would set a bad tone for what's to come.
Did WWE pull it off? Were there more positives or negatives that stood out?
Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points from Elimination Chamber 2021.
Full Match Results
- Fatal 4-Way Match: John Morrison defeated Elias, Mustafa Ali and Ricochet by pinfall in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine who would replace Keith Lee in the United States Championship match.
- Daniel Bryan won the Universal Championship No. 1 Contender's Elimination Chamber match.
- Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan by submission to retain the Universal Championship.
- Riddle defeated Bobby Lashley and John Morrison by pinfall to win the United States Championship.
- Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair by pinfall to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.
- Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match to retain his title.
- The Miz then cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated Drew McIntyre by pinfall to win the WWE Championship.
Highlight: Fatal 4-Way Kickoff Match
In an ideal scenario, Keith Lee would have been in the United States Championship match and no replacement would have been necessary.
The next best plan would have been for WWE to establish his replacement on Monday Night Raw, rather than waiting until just prior to the event to pull The Limitless One from the match.
Thankfully, WWE's plan C was to put a Fatal 4-Way on the kickoff to determine who would get that title opportunity, which was a much better way to handle this than just arbitrarily naming a replacement as has happened in the past.
It never hurts to give athletes like Elias, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali more time to shine and for John Morrison to score another victory.
Highlight: Universal Championship Elimination Chamber and Title Match
There might be a slight sting that Cesaro wasn't able to pull off the win, but the overall two-part segment revolving around the Universal Championship was by and large fantastic all around.
Starting off with Cesaro and Daniel Bryan was the best setup possible. Both went through the gauntlet and wore themselves out, which was the entire purpose of this story.
All three babyfaces scored an elimination, too, to make sure no one looked too weak.
As expected, Bryan was too exhausted and beaten down to put up much of a fight against the fresh Roman Reigns, which was the plan. However, there was a great moment at the start when Bryan caught The Tribal Chief in a Yes Lock.
That brief moment of doubt that there could be a swerve was perfect, as was Reigns pummeling Bryan and choking him out.
The cherry on top was Edge's surprise spear, declaring he's chosen Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 37.
Highlight: United States Championship Triple Threat Match
It will be very interesting over the coming weeks leading up to WrestleMania to look back and dissect the set of circumstances that led to Riddle winning the United States Championship by pinning Morrison in this Triple Threat match.
Clearly, WWE wanted to keep Bobby Lashley strong, so he wasn't pinned to lose his title. But the creative direction didn't include keeping the belt on his shoulders.
Just by Riddle winning this in general, it's become a highlight due to the intrigue it sparks.
Was Lee actually injured or just taken out of this match to bypass being the one to take the fall? Is the game plan for Lee to fight Riddle at WrestleMania and that's why the title changed hands? Or is this just something to swerve audiences for the sake of getting people talking?
It's working, if that's the case, as this is far more interesting now with this outcome than if Lashley had just retained.
The match itself was generic, but solid. All three competitors did their jobs as Lashley dominated with his power, Morrison had some agile moments but played the sacrificial lamb after having wrestled earlier and Riddle capitalized to win his first title on the main roster.
Low Point: Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Reginald is fantastic when he's flipping around the ring and showing off his athleticism, but his presence in this build of Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for WrestleMania is highly questionable.
It was obvious from the very start that The Boss and The EST of WWE will not only clash at the biggest show of the year, but that this tag team title opportunity was just a means to stall for time. They weren't going to win the belts.
Giving the win to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler isn't the problem. The issue is that none of this concerns Carmella and her sommelier.
Carmella's lost multiple shots at the SmackDown Women's Championship and stringing it along that she might get yet another opportunity is a waste. If she fights Banks at Fastlane, no one in the WWE Universe will think she stands a chance, rendering it moot.
Highlight with Hesitation: WWE Championship Matches
Inside the bubble of just this event itself, without thinking about what preceded and what will follow, the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship and the subsequent Money in the Bank cash-in by The Miz are major highlights and the biggest talking points of this show.
Practically any time the title changes hands, especially with a surprise like that, it will get people talking and could be an exciting step forward in some interesting changes to the roster.
However, this may just have been a swerve to generate buzz with no actual decent plans to come.
This is The Road to WrestleMania and at times, it feels like the writing team is creatively bankrupt even more than it has been over the treacherous past few years, which is saying a lot. Could this just be a hail Mary for social media chatter that will be rendered useless by Fastlane with the title on someone else?
The future will determine how we look back on Elimination Chamber. This could just as easily be the start of something great as it can be a sign WWE never had any idea what to do for WrestleMania 37 and was just throwing random ideas around until something stuck.
