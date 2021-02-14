Johnny Manziel Scores TD as Zappers Lose to Beasts 48-44 in FCF Week 1

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Heisman Trophy winner and first-round NFL draft pick Johnny Manziel made his return to the gridiron for the Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football league on Saturday.

Manziel provided numerous highlights for the indoor football league, spinning and juking for a 38-yard rush on his first touch and later running the ball in for a two-yard score. However, the Zappers fell to the Beasts, 48-44.

The former Cleveland Brown signal-caller got his FCF career off to a great start with a 38-yard run that fell just short of the end zone on the league's 50-yard field in Duluth, Georgia.

Manziel handed off to Anthony Jones to finish the drive with a touchdown.

The former Texas A&M star took care of business himself on the Zappers' next drive, rushing the ball in from a few yards out for a score.

However, the Zappers struggled offensively in the second half, with Manziel feeling the heat on a sack at one point:

Manziel split time with quarterback Logan Marchi, who accounted for three touchdowns.

The Beasts were led by quarterback Quinton Flowers, who spent time with the XFL's Tampa Bay Vipers and played collegiately for USF.

Flowers' Beasts took a 48-36 lead late before the Zappers scored a late touchdown (and two-point conversion) with five seconds left.

After the game, Manziel appeared to be in good spirits despite the loss:

Manziel's return to organized football occurred two years after he made a pair of brief appearances for the Alliance of American Football's Memphis Express. He also appeared in 11 games for the Canadian Football League's Montreal Alouettes in 2018.

His NFL career ended after eight career starts over two seasons, with him completing 57 percent of his passes for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.