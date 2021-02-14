2021 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects

0 of 4

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The start of the 2021 NFL year is not for another month, but the offseason has begun in earnest.

All 32 teams are preparing for April's NFL draft. Some of the top prospects are doing the same.

Star Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence held his pro day Friday afternoon, almost a month before the Tigers' scheduled pro day. One of the reasons Lawrence moved up the timeline is his upcoming surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

There is no scouting combine this year. Thus pro days are one of the only avenues for players to boost their stock and for teams to evaluate potential draftees.

Let's dive a little deeper with a first-round mock draft, as well as a closer look at some of the top prospects and their potential destinations.