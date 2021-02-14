2021 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-Round Predictions for Top ProspectsFebruary 14, 2021
The start of the 2021 NFL year is not for another month, but the offseason has begun in earnest.
All 32 teams are preparing for April's NFL draft. Some of the top prospects are doing the same.
Star Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence held his pro day Friday afternoon, almost a month before the Tigers' scheduled pro day. One of the reasons Lawrence moved up the timeline is his upcoming surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.
There is no scouting combine this year. Thus pro days are one of the only avenues for players to boost their stock and for teams to evaluate potential draftees.
Let's dive a little deeper with a first-round mock draft, as well as a closer look at some of the top prospects and their potential destinations.
Full 1st-Round Mock Draft
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
2. New York Jets: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
3. Miami Dolphins (via HOU): WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
4. Atlanta Falcons: QB Zach Wilson, BYU
5. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon
6. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
7. Detroit Lions: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State
8. Carolina Panthers: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State
9. Denver Broncos: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
10. Dallas Cowboys: OL Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
11. New York Giants: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
12. San Francisco 49ers: OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC
13. Los Angeles Chargers: OL Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
14. Minnesota Vikings: OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
15. New England Patriots: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
16. Arizona Cardinals: WR Kadarius Toney, Florida
17. Las Vegas Raiders: Edge Gregory Rousseau, Miami
18. Miami Dolphins: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
19. Washington Football Team: QB Mac Jones, Alabama
20. Chicago Bears: OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State
21. Indianapolis Colts: Edge Jaelan Phillips, Miami
22. Tennessee Titnas: Edge Kwity Paye, Michigan
23. New York Jets (via SEA): CB Jaycee Horn, Virginia Tech
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: OLB/DE Zaven Collins, Tulsa
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR): DT Christian Barmore, Alabama
26. Cleveland Browns: S Trevon Moehrig, TCU
27. Baltimore Ravens: WR Rondale Moore, Purdue
28. New Orleans Saints: DB Aaron Robinson, UCF
29. Green Bay Packers: WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
30. Buffalo Bills: RB Travis Etienne, Clemson
31. Kansas City Chiefs: OLB/DE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Edge Joe Tyron, Washington
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith was already one of the best receivers in the country before the 2020 season began, but he elevated his play to an entirely different level in his senior season.
Smith had 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. He led the nation in all three categories, becoming just the fourth wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy.
Most notably, Smith showed up when it mattered the most. He had 15 receptions for 184 yards and two scores in the SEC Championship Game against the Florida Gators. Smith then burned Notre Dame for 130 yards and three scores in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
All that was just a precursor to Smith's final act. He overwhelmed the Ohio State Buckeyes secondary in the national championship game, racking up 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns—and almost all of that production came in the first half alone.
Smith is likely to be the first receiver off the board. The New York Jets are in dire need of help at the position and could well take Smith depending on how their quarterback situation shakes out.
Prediction: Jets take Smith No. 2 overall
Justin Fields
The Detroit Lions will almost certainly use the No. 7 pick on a quarterback after trading Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.
They could do a whole lot worse than replacing Stafford with Ohio State signal-caller Justin Fields if he is still available.
The Buckeyes quarterback excelled in 2020 after throwing 41 touchdowns against just three interceptions in 2019. Fields completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns. His best performance came in the College Football Playoff semifinal, when he completed 22 of his 28 passes for 385 yards and six touchdowns in an upset of the Clemson Tigers.
Fields would seem to have tremendous upside given his big and physical frame and ability to make plays with his legs. He can take off and run or make throws outside the pocket, and he boasts tremendous arm talent.
Detroit would be wise to take someone like Fields or maybe a Trey Lance out of North Dakota State. The guess here is the Lions opt for Fields.
Prediction: Lions draft Fields No. 7 overall
Kyle Pitts
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft because a variety of teams could pick him come April 29.
Pitts has a big and physical frame at 6'6" and 246 pounds, but he also has exceptional athleticism for someone his size. The Pennsylvania native averaged 17.9 yards per reception in 2020, hauling in 12 touchdown catches on the season.
Pitts can make contested catches or beat defensive backs one-on-one to stretch opposing secondaries. He can also set the edge as a run-blocker.
The New England Patriots figure to take an offensive player with their first selection, and Pitts' ability to line up all over the field could appeal to Bill Belichick. Of course, New England and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have positive recollections of big and physical tight ends after coaching Rob Gronkowski for close to a decade.
It is possible the Pats take their quarterback of the future. But Pitts' talent and dynamism could make him too tempting to pass up with the No. 15 pick.
Prediction: Patriots select Pitts with the No. 15 overall pick
