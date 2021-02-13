NFL Rumors: Trevor Lawrence to Have Surgery Tuesday; Likely Out 5-6 Months

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

After working out in front of NFL scouts Friday, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is reportedly scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery next week.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Lawrence's surgery will take place in Los Angeles on Tuesday and will likely require a five- to six-month recovery period.

Lawrence held his own pro day to accommodate his shoulder surgery.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer told NFL Network's Jane Slater (h/t NFL.com's Chase Goodbread) that he suggested Lawrence have surgery early so he's ready for the start of the season:

"I [told] him there are three choices. No. 1, you can wait until the March 11 pro day, but now your [recovery] is getting near August, because it's a five to six month injury. The second [choice], you can not throw. He's probably a good enough player, he could've said 'I'm not doing it,' him and his agent. Or the third [choice], I said 'Why don't you just go grab a ball and throw for a little bit?"

MGC Sports, Lawrence's representatives, told reporters last week their client needed surgery after doctors discovered a labrum issue in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.

Rapoport noted Lawrence "should be fine by training camp."

Lawrence is the overwhelming favorite to be the top pick in the 2021 draft by the Jaguars. He was arguably the biggest star in college football during his three years at Clemson. The 21-year-old threw for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns with 17 interceptions in 40 games.