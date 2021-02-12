    Justin Turner Rumors: Dodgers, Brewers Have Offered Multiyear Contracts in FA

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 13, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner his a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Free-agent third baseman Justin Turner reportedly holds multiyear offers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman

    The New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves remain in the mix, with the Dodgers the favorite to retain their longtime infielder. Turner is one of the last marquee free agents on the open market and may be drumming up a bidding war only days before pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training. 

    Spotrac pegs Turner's market value at $13.9 million per season, which would make him the 11th-highest paid third baseman in baseball. 

    The 36-year-old World Series champion had a slash line  of .307/.400/.460 with 23 RBI in 42 regular-season games last season. He's finished with a batting average below .290 just once in the last seven years and provides solid defense at the hot corner. 

    The remaining options at third drop off significantly after Turner, with Maikel Franco, Jake Lamb, Todd Frazier and Asdrubal Cabrera the next best available. 

    That makes Turner's decision one that has a number of general managers holding their breaths.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Southern California native has spent the last seven years with the Dodgers as one of their fan favorites.  

    When asked if signing Bauer to a big contract put the Dodgers out of the running to bring back Turner, Los Angeles president Andrew Friedman was effusive in reiterating the team's desire to complete a deal with the infielder. He told reporters Thursday:

    "Obviously it's difficult for me to comment on a specific free agent, but I think it's pretty well-documented what we think of JT and what he's meant to this organization. As far as how it's going to play out, we will see. But at every turn in the six-plus years that I've been here, ownership has been incredibly supportive to do everything we can to win and to reward the amazing fans that we have."

     

    Related

      Dodgers, Brewers Offer Turner

      Justin Turner has received multiyear offers from LA and Milwaukee; Mets, Jays and Braves also appear interested (Heyman)

      Dodgers, Brewers Offer Turner
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dodgers, Brewers Offer Turner

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Arrieta, Cubs Ink 1-Yr Deal

      Former Cy Young winner had higher offers elsewhere, but 'loved the idea of a reunion with the Cubs' (Heyman)

      Report: Arrieta, Cubs Ink 1-Yr Deal
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Arrieta, Cubs Ink 1-Yr Deal

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Predicting Every Team's Opening Day Lineup 📝

      @JoelReuter's updated predictions after all the winter moves 📲

      Predicting Every Team's Opening Day Lineup 📝
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Predicting Every Team's Opening Day Lineup 📝

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 Baseball HOF Ceremony to Be Held Without Fans

      2021 Baseball HOF Ceremony to Be Held Without Fans
      MLB logo
      MLB

      2021 Baseball HOF Ceremony to Be Held Without Fans

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report