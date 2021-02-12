Justin Turner Rumors: Dodgers, Brewers Have Offered Multiyear Contracts in FA

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Free-agent third baseman Justin Turner reportedly holds multiyear offers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves remain in the mix, with the Dodgers the favorite to retain their longtime infielder. Turner is one of the last marquee free agents on the open market and may be drumming up a bidding war only days before pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training.

Spotrac pegs Turner's market value at $13.9 million per season, which would make him the 11th-highest paid third baseman in baseball.

The 36-year-old World Series champion had a slash line of .307/.400/.460 with 23 RBI in 42 regular-season games last season. He's finished with a batting average below .290 just once in the last seven years and provides solid defense at the hot corner.

The remaining options at third drop off significantly after Turner, with Maikel Franco, Jake Lamb, Todd Frazier and Asdrubal Cabrera the next best available.

That makes Turner's decision one that has a number of general managers holding their breaths.

The Southern California native has spent the last seven years with the Dodgers as one of their fan favorites.

When asked if signing Bauer to a big contract put the Dodgers out of the running to bring back Turner, Los Angeles president Andrew Friedman was effusive in reiterating the team's desire to complete a deal with the infielder. He told reporters Thursday:

"Obviously it's difficult for me to comment on a specific free agent, but I think it's pretty well-documented what we think of JT and what he's meant to this organization. As far as how it's going to play out, we will see. But at every turn in the six-plus years that I've been here, ownership has been incredibly supportive to do everything we can to win and to reward the amazing fans that we have."