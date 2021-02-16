Ideal Landing Spots for Hunter Henry and the NFL's Top FA Tight Ends

0 of 9

David Becker/Associated Press

Is the tight end position underappreciated?

We all give plenty of credence to quarterbacks, offensive tackles, pass-rushers, wide receivers and cornerbacks, but the last four Super Bowls have heavily featured potential Hall of Fame tight ends Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Zach Ertz.

Kelce, Kittle and Ertz are securely under contract, and Gronk isn't leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But a lot of talented players at the position are slated to hit free agency next month.

That list includes Hunter Henry of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jonnu Smith of the Tennessee Titans, Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams, Jared Cook of the New Orleans Saints, Tyler Eifert of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trey Burton of the Indianapolis Colts, Dan Arnold of the Arizona Cardinals and restricted free agents-to-be Robert Tonyan Jr. and Anthony Firkser of the Green Bay Packers and Titans, respectively.

Let's examine the potential fates of those players.