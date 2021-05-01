    Paris Ford NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams Safety

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 2, 2021

    Pittsburgh defensive back Paris Ford plays against Boston College during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'0 5/8"

    WEIGHT: 197


    POSITIVES

    —Good athlete with a high motor.

    —Quick feet with smooth backpedal for safety.

    —Aggressive against the run; looks to make plays at the line of scrimmage.

    —Good run reads and flows to the ball well.

    —Has above average hands and ball skills.


    NEGATIVES

    —Bit undecided stature. Throws body around but doesn't wrap up; tends to ankle-bite at times.

    —Questionable angles in run support lead to penalties and missed tackles.

    —Slow to process routes in backpedal.

    —Can occasionally lose track of the ball and his man downfield.

    —Lack of length is a factor against tight ends and larger receivers.

    2020 STATISTICS

    41 tackles, 3 INT, 1 PBU

    NOTES

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    —He had a subpar pro day. Ran an unofficial 4.83.


    OVERALL

    Ford is an undersized safety who plays bigger and more physical at times then his height lists. On film, he shows to be a high motor athlete who throws his body around and makes plays. Though he doesn't quite show an elite play speed or burst, he didn't look to be the slow speed he ran at his pro day. He's best in zone schemes where he can read the quarterback’s eyes or watch the play develop.

    Though he can sufficiently support the run from deep, he does best when he can track the ball from within the box. He can struggle in man coverage against twitchier athletes, while bigger bodies receivers and tight ends can box him out. Ford had a productive career at Pittsburgh being an undersized, average athlete. That may catch up to him at the next level and exploit some of his weaker skills. He may have to find a move on special teams while finding a way onto a defense.


    GRADE: 6.7/10 (Career Backup/Rotational Player - Round 5-6)

    OVERALL RANK: 223/300

    POSITION RANK: S19

    PRO COMPARISON: Kenny Vaccaro

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

    Related

      Alaric Jackson Scouting Report

      Alaric Jackson Scouting Report
      Los Angeles Rams logo
      Los Angeles Rams

      Alaric Jackson Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝

      Looking back at the best selections of the 2021 NFL Draft ➡️

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter

      Pittsburgh takes Pressley Harvin out of Georgia Tech at No. 254 overall in the seventh round

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Adam Schefter says people in league circles believe Texans QB could miss full 2021 season amid sexual assault lawsuits

      Watson May Not Play This Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report