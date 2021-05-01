Paris Ford NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams Safety

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'0 5/8"

WEIGHT: 197



POSITIVES

—Good athlete with a high motor.

—Quick feet with smooth backpedal for safety.

—Aggressive against the run; looks to make plays at the line of scrimmage.

—Good run reads and flows to the ball well.

—Has above average hands and ball skills.



NEGATIVES

—Bit undecided stature. Throws body around but doesn't wrap up; tends to ankle-bite at times.

—Questionable angles in run support lead to penalties and missed tackles.

—Slow to process routes in backpedal.

—Can occasionally lose track of the ball and his man downfield.

—Lack of length is a factor against tight ends and larger receivers.

2020 STATISTICS

41 tackles, 3 INT, 1 PBU

NOTES

Video Play Button Videos you might like

—He had a subpar pro day. Ran an unofficial 4.83.



OVERALL

Ford is an undersized safety who plays bigger and more physical at times then his height lists. On film, he shows to be a high motor athlete who throws his body around and makes plays. Though he doesn't quite show an elite play speed or burst, he didn't look to be the slow speed he ran at his pro day. He's best in zone schemes where he can read the quarterback’s eyes or watch the play develop.

Though he can sufficiently support the run from deep, he does best when he can track the ball from within the box. He can struggle in man coverage against twitchier athletes, while bigger bodies receivers and tight ends can box him out. Ford had a productive career at Pittsburgh being an undersized, average athlete. That may catch up to him at the next level and exploit some of his weaker skills. He may have to find a move on special teams while finding a way onto a defense.



GRADE: 6.7/10 (Career Backup/Rotational Player - Round 5-6)

OVERALL RANK: 223/300

POSITION RANK: S19

PRO COMPARISON: Kenny Vaccaro

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

