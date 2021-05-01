DJ Daniel NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars CB

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 5'11 3/4"

WEIGHT: 195



POSITIVES:

— Has long arms that he uses to his advantage.

— Good speed when stride opens up.

— Smooth hips when opening in press.

— Shows ball skills and awareness, plays through hands well.

— True competitor with short memory.



NEGATIVES:

—Raw in technique. Breaks can be wide along with poor hand placement in press.

—Long strider who can lose a step redirecting.

— Shows just an average burst when blitzing.

— Light, occasionally gives extra yards on tackles.





2020 STATISTICS (four games):

9 tackles, 1 PBU



NOTES:

— Top Cornerback at the 2021 Senior Bowl





OVERALL:

Daniel is a unique blend of length and physicality, with a dash of speed. Though he is raw, he flashes a lot of good qualities. He needs to continue to build out his frame and add strength. His physicality can lead to him being handsy downfield; but he doesn't panic and either locates the ball or plays through receiver. Pad level was an occasional issue, causing his breaks to become a bit sloppy. Within the Georgia defense he showed the versatility of playing both in the slot and out wide.

Generally plays with a good cushion and positioning but can get beat deep at times. He lacks elite top end speed to run with the burners. Although Daniel plays with good physicality, he has subpar strength and struggles with setting the edge. He will need to continue to add strength and fine tune his technique at the next level.

GRADE: 7.3/10 (future role player/spot starter, Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 116/300

POSITION RANK: CB16

PRO COMPARISON: Davon House

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

