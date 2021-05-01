    DJ Daniel NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars CB

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 2, 2021

    American Team defensive back DJ Daniel of Georgia (14) catches during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
    Matthew Hinton/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     5'11 3/4"

    WEIGHT: 195


    POSITIVES:

    — Has long arms that he uses to his advantage.

    — Good speed when stride opens up.

    — Smooth hips when opening in press.

    — Shows ball skills and awareness, plays through hands well.

    — True competitor with short memory.


    NEGATIVES:

    —Raw in technique. Breaks can be wide along with poor hand placement in press.

    —Long strider who can lose a step redirecting.

    — Shows just an average burst when blitzing.

    — Light, occasionally gives extra yards on tackles.



    2020 STATISTICS (four games):

    9 tackles, 1 PBU


    NOTES:

    Top Cornerback at the 2021 Senior Bowl



    OVERALL:

    Daniel is a unique blend of length and physicality, with a dash of speed. Though he is raw, he flashes a lot of good qualities. He needs to continue to build out his frame and add strength. His physicality can lead to him being handsy downfield; but he doesn't panic and either locates the ball or plays through receiver. Pad level was an occasional issue, causing his breaks to become a bit sloppy. Within the Georgia defense he showed the versatility of playing both in the slot and out wide.

    Generally plays with a good cushion and positioning but can get beat deep at times. He lacks elite top end speed to run with the burners. Although Daniel plays with good physicality, he has subpar strength and struggles with setting the edge. He will need to continue to add strength and fine tune his technique at the next level.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    GRADE: 7.3/10 (future role player/spot starter, Round 4)

    OVERALL RANK116/300

    POSITION RANKCB16

    PRO COMPARISON: Davon House

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

    Related

      Dylan Moses Scouting Report

      Dylan Moses Scouting Report
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Dylan Moses Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝

      Looking back at the best selections of the 2021 NFL Draft ➡️

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Reviewing This Year's Best Picks 📝

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter

      Pittsburgh takes Pressley Harvin out of Georgia Tech at No. 254 overall in the seventh round

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Steelers Draft 260-Lb Punter

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com

      Jags Wanted Kadarius Toney

      Jags Wanted Kadarius Toney
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Jags Wanted Kadarius Toney

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report