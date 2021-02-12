    Cristiano Ronaldo 1st Person in World to Surpass 500M Social Media Followers

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2021

    Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during the Italian Cup, return-leg, semifinal soccer match between Juventus and Inter Milan, at the Turin Allianz Stadium, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)
    Marco Alpozzi/Associated Press

    Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first person to surpass 500 million followers across the major social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

    Ronaldo, 36, is one of the most well-known athletes in the world, having played for three of the largest football clubs—Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus—while also starring for the Portugal national team during a career that's spanned two decades.

    The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has utilized social media to help bolster his income streams.

    Buzz Bingo reported Ronaldo earned $50.3 million from sponsored Instagram posts in 2020, the highest total in the world and well ahead of the next-highest earners, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi ($30.4 million) and reality television star Kendall Jenner ($25.6 million).

    In September, Forbes reported the goal-scoring sensation became the first football player in history to surpass $1 billion in career earnings.

    Here's his follower count by platform:

    • Instagram: 261 million
    • Facebook: 148 million
    • Twitter: 91 million
    Those numbers figure to continue rising as the rise toward 1 billion followers gets underway.

