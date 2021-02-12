Chargers' Mike, Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey Announce Retirement from NFL

Don Wright/Associated Press

Offensive linemen Mike and Maurkice Pouncey are walking away from the NFL together.

The twin brothers announced in separate posts on social media that they are retiring, via former Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster:

The Pouncey brothers grew up playing football together in Oklahoma, most notably at the University of Florida from 2007-10. They were named to the All-SEC first team and won a BCS national championship during the 2009 season.

Maurkice, younger than Mike by one minute, left the Gators to declare for the NFL draft in 2010. The center was selected No. 18 overall by the Steelers and started all 134 games he played for the team over the past 10 seasons.

Mike, a center who had played right guard at UF while his brother was also in Gainesville, played all four years at Florida before going to the NFL in 2011. The Miami Dolphins selected him with the 15th overall pick in the draft.

After spending seven years with the Dolphins, Mike played the last two years with the Los Angeles Chargers. He started 114 games in nine NFL seasons but missed all of 2020 with a hip injury.

Maurkice was named to the Pro Bowl nine times in 10 years and was on the All-Pro first team three times. The NFL included him on the All-Decade Team for the 2010s. Mike made the Pro Bowl four times, including three consecutive years from 2013-15.