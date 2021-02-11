Video: Serena Williams Jokes Daughter Olympia Already Has Australian Open Title

Chris Symes/Associated Press

Serena Williams' daughter just started tennis lessons in October, but according to her mother, she's already risen to the ranks of the world's elite.

After Williams defeated Anastasia Potapova on Thursday in two sets 7-6(5), 6-2, the legend joked that her three-year-old has already won an Australian Open title, since Williams was pregnant when she claimed the Australian Open title in 2017.

Williams said Alexis Olympia, who turned three in September, has that Australian Open trophy in her room, and she talks to her daughter about playing a doubles match alongside each other someday in Melbourne.

Williams will face Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of the Australian Open with a chance to advance to the quarterfinals.