    Kevin Durant Autographs 1-of-1 Kobe Bryant Signed Card for Personal Collection

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2021
    Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) talks during a foul shot in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, March 5, 2013. Oklahoma City won 122-105. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Kevin Durant is now in possession of a one-of-a-kind card with both his and Kobe Bryant's autographs:

    The Immaculate Collection card, which features both players, was already signed by Bryant and gifted to Durant by Panini America, per Boardroom

    Bryant memorabilia has continued to grow in popularity since the Hall of Famer died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. One of his rookie cards sold for a record $500,000 earlier in this month, per Darren Rovell of Action Network.

    This card adds Kobe's signature along with one from Durant, who is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career with 10 All-Stars, two scoring titles, one MVP award and two NBA championships.

    If the Brooklyn Nets star ever decides to part with the card, it would probably be worth quite a bit on the auction market.

