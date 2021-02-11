Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr. 'Would Like to Play Together,' Says NFL Insider

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

As they look to defend their Super Bowl title in 2021, a marquee wideout could potentially be on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' list of priorities this offseason.

Appearing on Get Up!, ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Tom Brady and Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. "would like to play together at some point." However, Darlington cautioned Tampa Bay is happy with its current setup at receiver.

Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown are both due to be free agents.

Godwin in particular stands to earn a big payday after finishing with 65 receptions for 840 yards and seven touchdowns 12 games this season. He's one of the best pass-catchers on the market.

Brown is likely to have some suitors as well based on his track record and performance over the second half with Tampa Bay. Upon serving his eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy, he caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four scores.

The Bucs would have to give up something in order to acquire him, but absorbing Beckham's $15.8 million cap hit for 2021 might work better financially than retaining Godwin and/or Brown.

His torn ACL may have impacted his trade value as well. Cleveland sent first- and third-round picks to the New York Giants as part of the deal to get Beckham. Matching that kind of return now could be difficult.

In October 2019, the three-time Pro Bowler acknowledged he had at one point wanted to play alongside Brady with the New England Patriots.

"Two, three years ago there was a whole speculation and all that was going on and I was willing and ready to go over there at any point in time," he told reporters. "That was always a dream of mine to play for Tom Brady—Tom Brady and [Bill] Belichick."

It stands to reason his opinion toward Brady would remain the same after the 43-year-old captured his seventh Super Bowl title.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht made it abundantly clear the franchise won't rest on its laurels. While it may not take the form of a trade for Beckham, fans shouldn't be surprised if Tampa Bay is a bit aggressive in the weeks ahead despite already having a strong roster foundation.