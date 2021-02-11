Rafael Nadal Jokes He Doesn't Want to Know Woman Who Gave Him Middle Finger

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Rafael Nadal, one of the nicest guys in tennis, was on the receiving end of a middle finger from a woman in the crowd during his second-round win over Michael Mmoh at the 2021 Australian Open on Thursday.

Nadal was asked during his post-match interview whether he knew the person who flipped him the bird.

"No, and honestly I don't want to know," the 20-time Grand Slam champion said with a laugh.

He later told reporters:

"Yeah, yeah, [the finger] was to me I think. I don't know. Maybe she [drunk] too much gin or tequila. I don't know. But honestly was [a] strange situation, but, yeah, funny at the same time. ...

"For me was funny. Honestly, somebody doing the finger to me with, I don't know the reason, but was—yeah. I was surprised, yes, but at the same time was thinking, poor girl. Because probably she was drunk or something like this. I don't know."

It's unclear what led the woman the make the gesture toward Nadal.

That was the most noteworthy moment of an otherwise routine day at the office for the 34-year-old Spaniard, who's seeking his second Australian Open title.

He dominated the match from start to finish with massive advantages over Mmoh in winners (40-16) and break points converted (5-0). He also won 84 percent of the points on his first serve and 94 percent of points when he came to net in a clinical performance.

Mmoh, 23, has never advanced beyond the second round of a major.

Nadal advances to face Cameron Norrie in the third round on Saturday.