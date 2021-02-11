NFL Mock Draft 2021: Updated Projections for Top 32 Picks

0 of 4

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

It's unlikely that the 2021 NFL draft will get off to a surprising start when the first round begins April 29. Most mock drafts have come to a consensus: The Jacksonville Jaguars will use the No. 1 overall pick to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Throughout his three-year college career, Lawrence was long expected to be the top prospect in the 2021 NFL draft class. And with the Jags needing a franchise quarterback to build around as they enter a new era with Urban Meyer as their head coach, it makes perfect sense for them to add Lawrence.

After that? Anything could happen. The New York Jets own the No. 2 pick, and it's unclear whether they will stick with Sam Darnold as their quarterback or look to the draft a new one. They could address another one of their needs with the selection or they could even trade it.

The 2021 NFL Scouting Combine was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but there will still be pro days and chances for teams to interview top prospects. So the league's 32 teams are likely far from set with their plans for the draft.

Here's a look at how the first round of this year's draft could unfold.