    Video: Tom Brady Throws Lombardi Trophy to Teammates from Boat at Bucs Parade

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after their NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    Tom Brady is apparently an accurate passer on both land and water.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback tossed the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another during his team's Super Bowl parade Wednesday:

    He fortunately found the boat full of the team's receivers, who were able to haul it in and avoid the potential disaster of it ending up in the water.

    Brady might not think the Super Bowl is too big of a deal after winning the seventh of his career, but he was probably too cavalier with his handling of the trophy this time around.

    The veteran is also used to parades in the street, but the Buccaneers are celebrating by boat in the Hillsborough River this time as a way to maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    With Chris Godwin's phone already a casualty of the river, the players might want to be more careful with the iconic trophy.

