    Andrew Cuomo Says NY Sports Arenas Can Re-Open in Limited Capacity on Feb. 23

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during a news conference at a COVID-19 pop-up vaccination site in the William Reid Apartments Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool)
    Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state will begin allowing attendance for concerts and sporting events, beginning Feb. 23.

    Events will be limited to 10 percent capacity for any arena with a total capacity of over 10,000 attendants. People who attend the events must have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their attendance and will be required to wear face coverings and undergo temperature checks on admission.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

