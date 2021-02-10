Andrew Cuomo Says NY Sports Arenas Can Re-Open in Limited Capacity on Feb. 23

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state will begin allowing attendance for concerts and sporting events, beginning Feb. 23.

Events will be limited to 10 percent capacity for any arena with a total capacity of over 10,000 attendants. People who attend the events must have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their attendance and will be required to wear face coverings and undergo temperature checks on admission.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.