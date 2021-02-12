12 MLB Teams That Imploded After Huge Offseasons

0 of 10

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Front offices try to contain their payroll as much as feasible, but MLB teams regularly need to pay many millions of dollars to build a World Series contender.

They do so various ways during the offseason. It could be re-signing a homegrown talent who's become a franchise cornerstone. In other years, this might be landing a marquee free agent or trading for a star. Sometimes, it's both.

And the unfortunate truth is many of these well-intentioned moves fail miserably—perhaps even disastrously.

The following list explores a dozen franchises that put their money where their mouth is but ended up with a horrible season. The focus is on nine specific teams that had a worse year-to-year winning percentage than the previous season.