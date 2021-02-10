    Report: Patrik Laine Benched After Verbally Disrespecting Blue Jackets Coach

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2021

    Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is seen against the Carolina Hurricanes during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The Hurricanes won 6-5. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    Paul Vernon/Associated Press

    The Columbus Blue Jackets benched Patrik Laine during Monday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes for a verbal dispute with a member of the coaching staff. 

    Per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, Laine was disciplined after he "verbally disrespected" a Blue Jackets coach. 

    Portzline noted it was "unclear which coach had the interaction with Laine or if it was a single interaction or a series of events."

    There was speculation that Laine's benching was the result of his indifference on the defensive end, but head coach John Tortorella denied that was the case. 

    "There's a number of things that come into play with that," Tortorella told reporters after Monday's 3-2 win over Carolina. "That'll stay in the locker room." 

    Laine played a season-low 11 minutes against the Hurricanes and didn't get into the game during the third period. 

    The Blue Jackets acquired Laine from the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 23. The 22-year-old has played in four games with Columbus. He's tied for fourth on the team with three goals scored. 

    Columbus' next game is on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks. Tortorella hasn't said if his star winger will be available to play. 

    The Blue Jackets are in fourth place in the Central Division with a 6-5-3 record this season.

