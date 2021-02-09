Serena Williams Beats Nina Stojanovic in Straight Sets at 2021 Australian Open

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Serena Williams defeated Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 6-0 in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park.

Williams had six aces and won 24-of-28 first serve points. Her serve was simply unstoppable at times, as Jose Morgado of the Diario Record pointed out:

She converted 4-of-9 break points and won 11 straight points during one stretch.

Both women held serve through the first three games of the first set, but the turning point occurred in the fourth game when Williams broke Stojanovic after a 13-point affair. Williams earned the break on her fourth chance.

However, Stojanovic had a golden chance to get back into the match with Williams serving up 4-2. Stojanovic found herself up 40-15 after three straight points, but Williams responded with four in a row of her own to go up 5-2.

Stojanovic only won one game for the remainder of the match. She did earn another break point opportunity with Williams up 1-0 in the second set, but the 33-time Grand Slam singles finalist warded off the break with three straight points.

The 23-time major winner needed only 25 minutes to finish the second set.

Williams earned a few more remarkable distinctions along the way to her second-round win, with tennis.com noting one stat in the second set:

She's also now won 75 Grand Slam singles sets by 6-0 scores, per espnW:

Williams will face Anastasia Potapova in the third round. Potapova has enjoyed an excellent Australian Open start, defeating No. 24 Alison Riske in straight sets before defeating Timea Babos in the same fashion.

Williams has faced Potapova once before, winning 6-0, 6-3 in the first round of last year's Australian Open.