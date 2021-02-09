Roger Clemens' Son Kacy, Friend Awarded $3.2M in Houston Bar-Fight Lawsuit

Kyle Phillips/Associated Press

Kacy Clemens, who is the son of 11-time All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens, and his friend Conner Capel were awarded $3.24 million in their lawsuit against a bar in Houston.

Scott Boeck of USA Today reported the news Tuesday, noting Clemens and Capel sued the Concrete Cowboy in 2019, alleging that bouncers assaulted them even though they moved away from a waitress station as asked.

Clemens and Capel are both minor league baseball players.

"Both young men feel both exonerated and appreciative of the jury's verdict," lawyer Randy Sorrels said. "These last two years of exposing the bar's cover-up of these attacks have been challenging—and now rewarding. Kacy and Conner never did anything to prompt or start any problems or violence, and the jury correctly held the bar and bar owner 100 percent responsible."

According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, Clemens suffered neck and elbow injuries, while Capel needed stitches and suffered a skull fracture above his eye.

Cleveland drafted Capel in 2016, and the Toronto Blue Jays drafted Clemens in 2017. They both played in an Independent League in 2020 because there was no minor league season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clemens' father was one of the best pitchers of his generation and won seven Cy Young awards, two World Series titles and an MVP.

Capel's father, Mike, was also a major league pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros.