Ranking the Sneaky MLB Free-Agent Signings Who Could Blow Up on New Teams

0 of 8

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

An MLB free agent doesn't have to sign for nine figures and dominate the news cycle to make a major impact with his new team.

Trevor Bauer is absolutely going to make the Los Angeles Dodgers a better team, and George Springer could be a true game-changer for a Toronto Blue Jays squad on the rise. But it's just as important for teams to fill in the roster gaps with low-cost free agents who could provide significant value relative to their salaries.

Madison Bumgarner signed a five-year, $85 million contract last offseason, while Kevin Gausman settled for a one-year, $9 million deal after a disappointing 2019 campaign.

Gausman went on to out-pitch Bumgarner by a wide margin in 2020, and he parlayed that performance into an $18.9 million qualifying offer.

So who could be a sneaky good pickup this winter?

Ahead we've highlighted seven players to watch as potential offseason steals. Players are ranked based on their projected impact during the upcoming season.

Let's start with an overseas honorable mention.