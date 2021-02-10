Buying or Selling Latest MLB Trade, Free-Agency Buzz on Jackie Bradley Jr., More

6 of 8

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Bauer's decision to play for his hometown Dodgers made all the more sense when considering the terms of his deal.

The reigning National League Cy Young winner will make $40 million in 2021 and can make $45 million in 2022. He also has opt-outs after each of the first two seasons of his three-year pact, which is worth $102 million.

However, Bauer's choice reportedly took the Mets by surprise.

Sherman relayed the Mets believed they had an agreement with Bauer's camp sometime in the "final 24 hours of the negotiation." But Bauer never signed a term sheet, essentially allowing the Dodgers to make one final, resounding push.

Sources told Sherman that Alderson "felt he had never proceeded to this extent of negotiations and not finalized the deal."

This is a difficult situation to assess. For starters, it is puzzling the Mets apparently did not cross the T's and dot the I's, so to speak. Why would Alderson and Co. believe an agreement was in place when they failed to consummate the deal with a term sheet? Additionally, while New York's offer was strong, it was similar to L.A.'s.

Sherman reported the Mets offered Bauer a three-year, $105 million deal (with opt-outs) in which the right-hander could make $80 million in the first two years. Essentially, Bauer would make just $3 million more in total money and $5 million less in the first two seasons. Given the structure of both deals, the Dodgers' offer was likely more appealing even without the geographic narrative.

Bauer is 30 years old. He probably stands a good chance to opt out after year two, so as to reenter the open market and get another multiyear deal. With that in mind, why not take the extra $5 million from L.A.?

It just seems like Alderson and the Mets were beaten. For New York's front office to presume a deal was in the cards when the Dodgers' interest in Bauer had risen in recent weeks—and given the Dodgers were still considered "finalists" Thursday—is either patently foolish or an exaggeration on their part.

The latter might be as a result of the Mets getting outbid for another top free agent following the failed Springer negotiations. Either way, it seems a bit ridiculous for Alderson and Co. to suggest a deal was in place given how the situation played out.

The Verdict: Sell