Super Bowl 2021: Examining Odds, Likelihood of Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Rematch

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

After winning his seventh Super Bowl and fifth Super Bowl MVP, Tom Brady assured fans that these Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not riding off into the sunset: "We're coming back."

And, while that postgame interview may have been more focused on curbing retirement concerns, Vegas seems to believe those assurances carry over to Super Bowl 56 as well. Looking toward next season's fight for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, DraftKings' odds foreshadow a rematch between the Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City, susceptible to the pass rush without both starting offensive tackles, fell to Tampa Bay in historic fashion—losing 9-31 in the worst loss of Patrick Mahomes' career. Still, the sportsbook believes the Chiefs are the most likely team to win the Super Bowl in 2022.

At the time of writing, DraftKings gives Kansas City +550 (bet $100 to win $650 total) odds to win Super Bowl 56—nearly double the teams tied for second-best odds: the Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers, both at +900.

The confidence in all three is warranted, although for differing reasons. The Chiefs have now gone to two consecutive Super Bowls and should, in the upcoming season, have even more valuable experience. Most importantly, their offensive line should improve as players return from injury, and hopefully, starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif can return from providing frontline medical services in Quebec, Canada.

As for the Buccaneers, a dominant defense should only continue to improve—especially as star linebacker Devin White and upsurging safety Antoine Winfield Jr. enter their third and second years in the NFL, respectively. The biggest concern is the passage of time, as opponents are desperate to find out if 44 years old is the age at which Brady slows down.

According to the odds, the Packers are expected to be the biggest potential wrench in the plans for a rematch. The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills tie for third-best odds, at +1200 apiece, but Green Bay sits among the three in the triple-digit club for good reason.

Coming off an MVP season, Aaron Rodgers appears to be in peak form and is joined by better offensive weapons than he's had in recent memory. Crucially, his defense, helmed by stars like Jaire Alexander and Zhaire Smith, is as good as it's ever been.

If the Chiefs get healthy, take their punches and get back in the lab, they're still Super Bowl 56 favorites. And, should Brady maintain his timeless form, running the big game back may be inevitable. Should either team falter, Rodgers' Packers lie in wait—alongside Josh Allen's Bills and Lamar Jackson's Ravens.

