Report: Yadier Molina, Cardinals Agree to 1-Year, $9M Contract in Free Agency

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

A St. Louis Cardinals legend is reportedly coming back to the only Major League Baseball team he has ever known.

On Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the National League Central team re-signed catcher Yadier Molina to a one-year, $9 million deal.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic initially reported the reunion was "inevitable."

Molina has been with the Cardinals since the 2004 campaign and has a sparkling resume that includes two World Series titles, nine Gold Gloves, four Platinum Gloves, nine All-Star appearances and one Silver Slugger.

There is no doubting his importance to the Cardinals organization, and the argument can be made he is far more valuable to St. Louis than he would be anywhere else at this point of his career given how much the fans love him and the importance of his role as the veteran leader on the field.

While Molina is 38 years old, he was still solid during the shortened 2020 campaign and slashed .262/.303/.359 with four home runs and 16 RBI in 42 games.

For much of his career, Molina's true value has come in the field. Whether he is controlling the running game with his strong arm and ability to cut down base-stealers without even emerging from his crouch behind the plate or calling the game for the pitching staff, he has been a constant in St. Louis for nearly two decades.

Andrew Knizner will likely also see some playing time at catcher for the Cardinals during the 2021 campaign, especially if they try to rest Molina some during the season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Molina is not the only Cardinals legend the franchise brought back this offseason as it also re-signed pitcher Adam Wainwright.

Throw in the acquisition of slugger Nolan Arenado in a trade with the Colorado Rockies and St. Louis appears to be the favorite in the National League Central. It will have a veteran leader behind the plate if and when it reaches the postseason.