    Bill Bayno Resigns as Pacers Asst. Coach Because of Personal, Health Reasons

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Indiana Pacers assistant coach Bill Bayno poses during the NBA basketball team's media day in Indianapolis, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Indiana Pacers assistant coach Bill Bayno resigned Monday because of personal and health reasons.

    "I appreciate the impact Coach Bayno has had on our players and the Pacers organization over the last five years," Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said in the team's announcement. "All of us at the Pacers wish him the very best as he transitions to his next chapter."

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported that Bayno had been on a leave of absence for two weeks and resigned because of mental health issues. "Bayno has privately described a need to step away from the pressures and workload of the NBA grind amid the pandemic," Wojnarowski wrote.

    Bayno's father died in 2019, and his mother, who was diagnosed with cancer, died in April 2020.

    Wojnarowski also reported the Pacers assistant lost multiple close friends during the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

    The 58-year-old did not fully rule out a return to coaching down the line.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Prior to his time as an NBA assistant, Bayno was the head coach for UNLV and Loyola Marymount in the collegiate ranks. He took a medical leave of absence in 2008 when he was with Loyola Marymount and said at the time, "I was diagnosed with a serious medical condition, in part, related to the stress and anxiety of head coaching."

    He eventually resigned from that position.

    Bayno has been an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors and Pacers and was with Indiana since the 2016-17 season.

    Related

      Should Raptors Trade Kyle Lowry? 🧐

      Sources tell B/R there's 'a portion of Raptors personnel' that believes the franchise should move on from their 'beloved All-Star.'

      Read the latest from our insider 📲

      Should Raptors Trade Kyle Lowry? 🧐
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Should Raptors Trade Kyle Lowry? 🧐

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      KG Praises Current NBA Stars

      Garnett tells NY Times why players from 20 years ago couldn't play in today's NBA: 'You'll get dropped!' 👀📲

      KG Praises Current NBA Stars
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KG Praises Current NBA Stars

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Lauri Markkanen Out 2-4 Weeks

      MRI revealed Bulls big man has right shoulder sprain

      Lauri Markkanen Out 2-4 Weeks
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lauri Markkanen Out 2-4 Weeks

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      We have a new No. 1 team...the Utah Jazz. See where your squad ranks this week 📲

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report