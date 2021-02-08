Bill Bayno Resigns as Pacers Asst. Coach Because of Personal, Health Reasons

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers assistant coach Bill Bayno resigned Monday because of personal and health reasons.

"I appreciate the impact Coach Bayno has had on our players and the Pacers organization over the last five years," Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren said in the team's announcement. "All of us at the Pacers wish him the very best as he transitions to his next chapter."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski initially reported that Bayno had been on a leave of absence for two weeks and resigned because of mental health issues. "Bayno has privately described a need to step away from the pressures and workload of the NBA grind amid the pandemic," Wojnarowski wrote.

Bayno's father died in 2019, and his mother, who was diagnosed with cancer, died in April 2020.

Wojnarowski also reported the Pacers assistant lost multiple close friends during the COVID-19 pandemic as well.

The 58-year-old did not fully rule out a return to coaching down the line.

Prior to his time as an NBA assistant, Bayno was the head coach for UNLV and Loyola Marymount in the collegiate ranks. He took a medical leave of absence in 2008 when he was with Loyola Marymount and said at the time, "I was diagnosed with a serious medical condition, in part, related to the stress and anxiety of head coaching."

He eventually resigned from that position.

Bayno has been an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors and Pacers and was with Indiana since the 2016-17 season.