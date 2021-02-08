    Report: MLB Finalizing Spring Training Schedule; Teams to Be in Separate 'Pods'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021

    The Detroit Tigers open their Grapefruit League season with a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla., Tuesday, March 3, 2015. The Tigers are celebrating their 50th year of holding spring training at Tiger Town and Joker Marchant Stadium. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    Major League Baseball is planning to revise its spring training schedule for Grapefruit League teams, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

    The changes will create separate "pods" for teams on the east coast of Florida compared to those on the west coast, seemingly with the intention of reducing travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Spring training games are scheduled to begin Feb. 27.

    Per Rosenthal, the new schedule will be unbalanced, with west coast teams playing 28 games and teams in the east only playing 24 and making up the rest with intrasquad games.

    There are only five teams located on the east coast of Florida: the New York Mets, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. The west coast has 10 teams.

    Though this could lead to some repetitiveness in the schedule, it should still prepare teams for Opening Day on April 1.

    MLB proposed a one-month delay to the 2021 campaign with a 154-game schedule, but the offer was rejected by the MLB Players Association.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      All-MLB Free-Agent Team 📝

      @ZachRymer predicts where the best available players will land before spring training

      All-MLB Free-Agent Team 📝
      MLB logo
      MLB

      All-MLB Free-Agent Team 📝

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Bauer Snub May Be Blessing in Disguise for NYM

      Abbey Mastracco says Mets fans should be patient after missing out on Bauer ➡️

      Bauer Snub May Be Blessing in Disguise for NYM
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Bauer Snub May Be Blessing in Disguise for NYM

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      Trevor Bauer Apologizes to Mets Fans for Misleading Them

      ‘My intention was never to troll’

      Trevor Bauer Apologizes to Mets Fans for Misleading Them
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Trevor Bauer Apologizes to Mets Fans for Misleading Them

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      ESPN Reporter Pedro Gomez Dies at Age 58

      ESPN Reporter Pedro Gomez Dies at Age 58
      MLB logo
      MLB

      ESPN Reporter Pedro Gomez Dies at Age 58

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report