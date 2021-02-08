Report: Vikings Name Klint Kubiak as New OC After His Father Gary Retired

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly name Klint Kubiak as the new offensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

He will retain the same system the Vikings implemented in 2020 when his father, Gary Kubiak, was offensive coordinator before retiring last month.

Klint, 33, was Minnesota's quarterbacks coach the past two seasons.

