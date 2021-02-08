    Report: Vikings Name Klint Kubiak as New OC After His Father Gary Retired

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2021
    This is a 2019 photo of Klint Kubiak of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly name Klint Kubiak as the new offensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

    He will retain the same system the Vikings implemented in 2020 when his father, Gary Kubiak, was offensive coordinator before retiring last month.

    Klint, 33, was Minnesota's quarterbacks coach the past two seasons.

       

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

