Novak Djokovic Defeats Jeremy Chardy in Straight Sets at 2021 Australian Open

Hamish Blair/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic's return to the Australian Open stage went as smoothly as possible.

Djokovic needed just over an hour-and-a-half to earn a dominant 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Jeremy Chardy in their first-round matchup in Melbourne on Monday.

Going for his third consecutive Australian Open championship, Djokovic looked to be in absolute peak condition. He recorded nine aces, won 48 of his 57 service points overall and played excellent defense against a seemingly overwhelmed Chardy.

"It feels great to play in front of a big crowd," Djokovic said in an on-court interview. "We hope the circumstances will pass soon, and I'm really glad to see a lot of people here. I have an ongoing love affair with Rod Laver Arena, and I hope to have these kind of performances again. I'm lucky to have a lot of good memories on this court."

The Australian Open is being played in front of fans, a response to the country's excellent handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Australia has been extremely diligent in its handling of the influx of people coming to the country for the year's first Grand Slam, requiring strict quarantines and testing policies to avoid any potential spread.

The result is perhaps the most "normal" feeling sporting event since the beginning of the pandemic. A capacity crowd watched on as Djokovic quickly established the oddsmakers correct in making him the favorite for the event, with a potential ninth win at the Australian Open on the line.

A third straight triumph Down Under would make Djokovic the second men's player in tennis history with at least nine Slams in the same event, joining Rafael Nadal at the French Open (13).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

American Frances Tiafoe awaits Djokovic in Round 2. Tiafoe breezed to a straight-sets victory over Stefano Travaglia in his opening match.

The 23-year-old has never played Djokovic head-to-head.