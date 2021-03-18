    Former Rams CB Troy Hill Reportedly Agrees to 4-Year, $24M Contract with Browns

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Browns and cornerback Troy Hill reached an agreement Thursday on a four-year, $24 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

    Hill is coming off his best statistical season for the Los Angeles Rams. He posted career-high totals in total tackles (77), passes defended (10), interceptions (three), fumble recoveries (two) and forced fumbles (one). He also scored three defensive touchdowns.

    The 29-year-old Ohio native signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He made three appearances for them and spent a brief period with the New England Patriots during his rookie season.

    He found a more permanent home after signing with the Rams near the end of the 2015 campaign.

    Hill's role in L.A. steadily increased from depth player early in his tenure to full-time starter in 2020. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters in January the corner had become a key piece of the defense:

    "Troy Hill, what can you say about the ball production, scoring the touchdowns that he did, the versatility. I think a lot of the versatility that we were able to activate with Jalen [Ramsey] was a reflection of also Troy Hill's versatility. You feel comfortable, because in a lot of instances, you're saying you've got this elite corner in Jalen Ramsey and then you can bump him inside, but who's the guy that can play off of that and have the ability to play both positions as well? And Troy certainly enabled us to do that."

    In all, the University of Oregon product has recorded 218 tackles, 29 passes defended and seven interceptions across 73 career games.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Hill capitalized on his standout 2020 campaign to land a contract with the Browns, though expectations will be a lot higher at his latest stop than when he arrived to the Rams.

    Expect him to play a critical role during his first season in Cleveland.

    Related

      NFL Investigating Watson

      League is reviewing the sexual assault allegations against Deshaun Watson; Texans will cooperate with investigation

      NFL Investigating Watson
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Investigating Watson

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Mitchell Trubisky joins Bills on a 1-year deal to back up Josh Allen

      Mitchell Trubisky joins Bills on a 1-year deal to back up Josh Allen
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Mitchell Trubisky joins Bills on a 1-year deal to back up Josh Allen

      cleveland
      via cleveland

      Grades for Thursday's Deals ✍️

      Trubisky to Chicago. Kenyan Drake to Vegas. @Gagnon reacts to all the day's free-agent signings ➡️

      Grades for Thursday's Deals ✍️
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Grades for Thursday's Deals ✍️

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Media Deals Worth $110B

      NFL announces media rights changes including moving TNF exclusively to Amazon as part of 11-year deal ➡️

      NFL Media Deals Worth $110B
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Media Deals Worth $110B

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report