Former Rams CB Troy Hill Reportedly Agrees to 4-Year, $24M Contract with Browns

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns and cornerback Troy Hill reached an agreement Thursday on a four-year, $24 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hill is coming off his best statistical season for the Los Angeles Rams. He posted career-high totals in total tackles (77), passes defended (10), interceptions (three), fumble recoveries (two) and forced fumbles (one). He also scored three defensive touchdowns.

The 29-year-old Ohio native signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He made three appearances for them and spent a brief period with the New England Patriots during his rookie season.

He found a more permanent home after signing with the Rams near the end of the 2015 campaign.

Hill's role in L.A. steadily increased from depth player early in his tenure to full-time starter in 2020. Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters in January the corner had become a key piece of the defense:

"Troy Hill, what can you say about the ball production, scoring the touchdowns that he did, the versatility. I think a lot of the versatility that we were able to activate with Jalen [Ramsey] was a reflection of also Troy Hill's versatility. You feel comfortable, because in a lot of instances, you're saying you've got this elite corner in Jalen Ramsey and then you can bump him inside, but who's the guy that can play off of that and have the ability to play both positions as well? And Troy certainly enabled us to do that."

In all, the University of Oregon product has recorded 218 tackles, 29 passes defended and seven interceptions across 73 career games.

Hill capitalized on his standout 2020 campaign to land a contract with the Browns, though expectations will be a lot higher at his latest stop than when he arrived to the Rams.

Expect him to play a critical role during his first season in Cleveland.

