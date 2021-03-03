Shaquille O'Neal, Jade Cargill Beat Cody Rhodes, Red Velvet on AEW Dynamite

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and Jade Cargill defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in a tag team match on Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The match featured an intense ending highlighted by Rhodes driving Shaq through a pair of tables outside the ring:

That move all but left Cargill and Red Velvet to decide the match's fate with Cody and Shaq lying outside the ring. In the end, Cargill picked up Red Velvet and slammed her face-first into the ground before earning the pin and win.

The match featured some eye-opening moments, including a Shaq powerbomb:

The Big Fella dished out punishment to Cody and observers outside the ring:

Red Velvet also executed a perfect moonsault off the turnbuckle onto Cargill and Cody outside the ring:

However, Cargill and Shaq ultimately got the last laugh.

The rivalry between the two sides began in November when Cargill made her All Elite Wrestling debut by interrupting a promo by Rhodes. During her own promo, she said Cody may have slayed some giants but he had never dealt with someone the likes of Shaq.

After that exchange, Cargill and Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, got into a verbal altercation, and their on-screen feud continued in subsequent weeks.

Cargill attacked Brandi backstage, injuring her hand and wrist, and Red Velvet came to her aid, as they forged an on-screen friendship.

Shaq eventually appeared on Dynamite in a sitdown interview segment with Tony Schiavone. The Basketball Hall of Famer was critical of Cody, which led to Brandi throwing a drink in his face.

Cody and Cargill had yet another run-in on an edition of Britt Baker's Waiting Room, which culminated in Cargill slapping Cody, only for Red Velvet to arrive and defend him.

Rhodes was asked about his plans on Dynamite a few weeks ago, and he admitted that while he initially thought he would team with Brandi against Shaq and Cargill, that was no longer on the table since his wife is pregnant.

The American Nightmare lamented the fact that he had nobody to go into battle with, but Red Velvet arrived on the scene and cut a passionate promo about her desire to make Cargill pay for her misdeeds.

That was enough for Rhodes, who accepted Red Velvet as his tag team partner and went into Dynamite with revenge on his mind.

Ultimately, the size and savvy of Shaq and Cargill proved too much to overcome, though, as Cody and Velvet fell short Wednesday night.

