    Steelers' TJ Watt Tweets Michael Jordan Meme After Aaron Donald Wins DPOY Award

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 7, 2021
    Alerted 59m ago in the B/R App

    Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
    Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has found all the motivation he'll need this offseason after missing out on Defensive Player of the Year to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

    As soon as Donald was handed the award Saturday, Watt took to Twitter to let the football world know how he feels about the results.

    Here's how the two stacked up this year.

    Aaron Donald: 16 games, 45 combined tackles, 13.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 pass deflection, 1 fumble recovery

    T.J. Watt: 15 games, 53 combined tackles, 15 sacks, 7 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception

    It was certainly a close call, but Donald took home his third DPOY of his career.

    Watt won't be forgetting that anytime soon.

