Steelers' TJ Watt Tweets Michael Jordan Meme After Aaron Donald Wins DPOY Award

Steelers' TJ Watt Tweets Michael Jordan Meme After Aaron Donald Wins DPOY AwardFebruary 7, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has found all the motivation he'll need this offseason after missing out on Defensive Player of the Year to Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
As soon as Donald was handed the award Saturday, Watt took to Twitter to let the football world know how he feels about the results.
JJ Watt @JJWatt
Aaron Donald is an absolutely incredible player. I love watching him play & he’s headed to the Hall of Fame without question. This has nothing to do with AD personally. This is me saying what my brother won’t. TJ played 1 less game and STILL led the NFL in every major category. https://t.co/m1vzrD88WU
Here's how the two stacked up this year.
Aaron Donald: 16 games, 45 combined tackles, 13.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 pass deflection, 1 fumble recovery
T.J. Watt: 15 games, 53 combined tackles, 15 sacks, 7 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception
It was certainly a close call, but Donald took home his third DPOY of his career.
Watt won't be forgetting that anytime soon.
