Potential Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Eagles QB Carson Wentz

0 of 5

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

This is fixing to be one wild NFL offseason—quite possibly the wildest in recent memory.

That's because 2021 could be the year of the quarterback carousel.

We've already seen one huge deal at the position, with the Detroit Lions sending Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for two first-rounders (one each in 2022 and 2023), a third-rounder in 2021 and Jared Goff.

And that could be just the beginning.

As Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported, the Philadelphia Eagles are closing in on trading disgruntled quarterback Carson Wentz. The No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft (behind Goff) is coming off a down 2020 that saw him tie for the NFL lead in interceptions and get benched in favor of Jalen Hurts. But he's also a 28-year-old quarterback who has shown elite ability, playing a key role in Philly's Super Bowl run in 2017.

With the Eagles reportedly looking for a "Stafford package" from a trade partner and Wentz carrying a 2021 cap hit of nearly $35 million, it will take a massive investment to make this trade work.

But as we just saw with Stafford, there's no shortage of teams looking to play Let's Make a Deal.