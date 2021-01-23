Potential Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford

0 of 5

Wade Payne/Associated Press

In the immortal words of the great newsman Ron Burgundy, things have escalated quickly on the NFL quarterback market.

Said market had already been sent into a feeding frenzy by the news that Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans was looking for a new helmet. But Saturday afternoon, things were thrown for another massive loop—by an announcement that teams might not have to send out multiple first-rounders to get a proven veteran under center.

This one comes with a 5,000-yard season and everything.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, with another rebuild underway in Detroit, longtime Lions starter Matthew Stafford has requested a trade—and the team has decided to honor his request.

With a 32-year-old Pro Bowl quarterback with 282 career touchdowns available, every team in the league that isn't sold on its starter at the position will at least kick the tires on Stafford. Speculation about his next home will be the hottest of topics in the days and weeks to come.

But this handful of clubs has the best combination of need and assets to pull off this blockbuster.