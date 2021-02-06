    Mike Fiers, A's Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $3.5M Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2021

    Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Mike Fiers (50) throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    The Oakland Athletics agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with veteran pitcher Mike Fiers, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Alex Coffey.

    Fiers, who spent the last two-and-a-half seasons in Oakland, finished 6-3 with a 4.58 ERA and a 4.94 FIP in 11 appearances in 2020, per FanGraphs.

                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Rangers, A's Updated Lineups 📝

      Taking a look at both teams' projected lineups after the Davis/Andrus swap 👀

      Rangers, A's Updated Lineups 📝
      Oakland Athletics logo
      Oakland Athletics

      Rangers, A's Updated Lineups 📝

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      A’s Acquire Elvis Andrus

      Oakland trades for former All-Star SS and sends Rangers OF Khris Davis plus prospects (Rosenthal)

      A’s Acquire Elvis Andrus
      Oakland Athletics logo
      Oakland Athletics

      A’s Acquire Elvis Andrus

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Trevor Bauer, David Price Combine for as Much 2021 Salary as Entire A’s Roster

      Trevor Bauer, David Price Combine for as Much 2021 Salary as Entire A’s Roster
      Oakland Athletics logo
      Oakland Athletics

      Trevor Bauer, David Price Combine for as Much 2021 Salary as Entire A’s Roster

      Athletics Nation
      via Athletics Nation

      Baseball's Top 25 Contact Hitters 💪

      B/R's 2021 MLB skill rankings pin DJ LeMahieu against the field of contact hitters

      Baseball's Top 25 Contact Hitters 💪
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Baseball's Top 25 Contact Hitters 💪

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report