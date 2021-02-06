Mike Fiers, A's Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $3.5M Contract

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with veteran pitcher Mike Fiers, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Alex Coffey.

Fiers, who spent the last two-and-a-half seasons in Oakland, finished 6-3 with a 4.58 ERA and a 4.94 FIP in 11 appearances in 2020, per FanGraphs.

