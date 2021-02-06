Rangers, A's Updated Lineups After Khris Davis, Elvis Andrus Trade

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics reportedly traded designated hitter Khris Davis to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for shortstop Elvis Andrus.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the A's will also receive catcher Aramis Garcia and cash, while catcher Jonah Heim and pitcher Dane Acker will head to Texas.

Here's a look at the teams' projected lineups after the deal:

Athletics

1. Ramon Laureano (CF)

2. Mark Canha (LF)

3. Matt Chapman (3B)

4. Matt Olson (1B)

5. Stephen Piscotty (RF)

6. Sean Murphy (C)

7. Chad Pinder (DH)

8. Elvis Andrus (SS)

9. Tony Kemp (2B)

Rangers

1. Leody Taveras (CF)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2. Isiah Kiner-Falefa (SS)

3. Willie Calhoun (LF)

4. Joey Gallo (RF)

5. Khris Davis (DH)

6. Nate Lowe (1B)

7. Nick Solak (2B)

8. Rougned Odor (3B)

9. Jose Trevino (C)

The Rangers have worked to add more pop to their offense, which tied for 23rd during the 2020 season with just 62 home runs in 60 games. They have acquired Nate Lowe in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and signed David Dahl, who should get ample at-bats even if he's not an everyday starter.

Now they're betting on a bounce-back season from Davis, who posted a .632 OPS with just two homers across 30 appearances during the coronavirus-shortened campaign.

The 33-year-old California native was previously one of MLB's top sluggers with 182 home runs during the five-year period from 2014 through 2018, spanning time with the A's and Milwaukee Brewers. He topped 40 longballs in three straight seasons starting with his first Oakland campaign in 2016.

In August, Davis said it's been a struggle to regain his form since he suffered a hip injury in May 2019.

"We've just been working nonstop trying to figure out what is going to work," he told reporters. "I think when I got hurt, I started getting set up in a different way. My body just wasn't adjusting to that injury. When I put my hands further back, it just kind of freed thing up."

The Athletics lost a key cog in their lineup when shortstop Marcus Semien signed with the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency last month. Andrus will fill the void.

The two-time All-Star is also coming off a bad year. He compiled a .194/.252/.330 triple-slash line with three homers and three stolen bases in 29 games.

He was a versatile offensive threat at his peak, hitting 20 home runs in 2017 and stealing over 20 bases in each of his first nine MLB seasons while playing plus defense. Whether he can still perform at that level as he nears his mid-30s—he'll turn 33 on Aug. 26—is uncertain.

Both teams are betting on rebounds to plug holes in their lineups, and, since the clubs are rivals in the American League West, the players will face their former teammates plenty this year. The squads' first series is scheduled for June 21-24.