Post-Super Bowl LV NFL Power Rankings Entering 2021 Offseason

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The confetti has fallen. The Lombardi Trophy has been awarded. After leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady is going to Disney World—again.

Sunday's game puts the finishing touches on a 2020 season filled with action and record-setting performances. Breakouts and face-plants. There were surprises both good (looking at you, Miami Dolphins) and bad (Dallas fans don't want to talk about it).

The 2020 season may have just ended, but there's no respite for the league's 32 clubs. Some teams (like the Buffalo Bills) are well positioned for success next year. Others (like the New Orleans Saints) are staring at an offseason of great uncertainty. And others still (like the Jacksonville Jaguars) are at the opening stages of the long climb back to respectability.

With contract negotiations, free agency and the 2021 draft still to come, the NFL landscape could change substantially by the time organized team activities open in a few months. But as we turn out the lights on the 2020 season, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have gathered one more time to rank the league's teams from worst to first heading into the offseason.