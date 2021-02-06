The Winners and Losers After Trevor Bauer Signs $102M Contract with Dodgers

1 of 6

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Do we really need to elaborate on why Bauer is the biggest winner?

He'll be making the highest single-season salary in MLB history in each of the next two years. He also has the opportunity to opt out after each campaign following his previous comments about wanting to sign contracts year-to-year, maintaining tremendous flexibility.

Plus, we cannot ignore the comfort of pitching close to home. Keep in mind Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the New York Mets offered Bauer slightly more in guaranteed money.

In coming home, Bauer is joining an organization that has a similar approach to pitching analytics. Dodgers pitchers like Clayton Kershaw were among those to visit Driveline Baseball last year, and Bauer is one of the more notable Driveline products.

There's also this: Dodger Stadium is more of a pitcher-friendly environment than Great American Ball Park. The latter was the fourth-friendliest run-scoring environment in 2020, per ESPN's Park Factor. Dodger Stadium ranked 21st.

That was not an aberration during a short season either. Great American ranked 11th in Park Factor in 2019, whereas Dodger Stadium ranked 24th. Granted, there is some fluidity to this metric, but it stands to reason Bauer could benefit from a change in venue. Not to mention, the Dodgers ranked second in defensive runs saved in 2020, per FanGraphs.

The fit makes sense from both a baseball and philosophical perspective. Bauer will make a massive chunk of cash while still having the ability to earn a lucrative, long-term contract in the near future.

He is the biggest winner here.