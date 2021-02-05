WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 5

2 of 3

Credit: WWE

Flanked by Jey Uso and advocate Paul Heyman, universal champion and "Head of the Table" Roman Reigns made his way to the ring to kick off the night's show.

He wasted little time putting the past behind him, admitting he doesn't like recapping. Instead, he's looking to the future and the future...is Edge.

Reigns called himself the main event and questioned why Edge wasted time on Raw and NXT, and instead saying he should be groveling at The Tribals Chief's feet and begging for a place on the Island of Relevancy.

Reigns ordered Edge out but the 2021 Royal Rumble winner did not appear. "Edge must think I'm a fool. Do I look like a fool, Paul? Do I look like a man who wants to play games? WHY WOULD YOU PLAY GAMES WITH ME?!" he exclaimed, clearly frustrated.

Reigns told Edge he had until the end of the night to give him his decision by the end of the night. "Edge...you're going to give me your decision by the end of the night."

Grade

A

Analysis

Reigns is the best thing about the WWE product right now and making a serious run at best character in the entire industry. The Tribal Chief is so good, an egotistical franchise player who has no tolerance for those who don't recognize his greatness and significance to the WWE product.

His reaction here when Edge denied his request for an appearance, his voice cracking as he asked why the Hall of Famer would play games with him, such a fantastic touch whether it was intentional or not.

The Tribal Chief staring intently into the camera, with an intensity that suggested very bad things for The Rated R Superstar if he does not comply, as he told Edge what he was going to do was great. Whether he delivers on his not-so-subtle threat keeps fans invested through the show.

A great start to kick off the night's broadcast and a tease for the segment later in the night.