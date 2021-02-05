WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 5

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 5February 6, 2021
On the heels of a historic Royal Rumble victory, Edge returned to SmackDown Friday night, the status of his WrestleMania championship match unknown.
Would The Rated R Superstar officially reveal that he intends to challenge Roman Reigns at The Showcase of the Immortals or was his highly-anticipated announcement again be interrupted by one of the blue brand's top stars?
And what about the women's Rumble winner, Bianca Belair?
The EST appeared, too, with championship aspirations on her mind.
Did she reveal which title she intends to challenge for come April 11 and 12 in Tampa?
Find out with this recap of the February 5 show.
Match Card
- Edge returns to SmackDown
- Bianca Belair appears
- Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship: Big E vs. Sami Zayn vs. Apollo Crews
The Tribal Chief Kicks Off SmackDown
Flanked by Jey Uso and advocate Paul Heyman, universal champion and "Head of the Table" Roman Reigns made his way to the ring to kick off the night's show.
He wasted little time putting the past behind him, admitting he doesn't like recapping. Instead, he's looking to the future and the future...is Edge.
Reigns called himself the main event and questioned why Edge wasted time on Raw and NXT, and instead saying he should be groveling at The Tribals Chief's feet and begging for a place on the Island of Relevancy.
Reigns ordered Edge out but the 2021 Royal Rumble winner did not appear. "Edge must think I'm a fool. Do I look like a fool, Paul? Do I look like a man who wants to play games? WHY WOULD YOU PLAY GAMES WITH ME?!" he exclaimed, clearly frustrated.
Reigns told Edge he had until the end of the night to give him his decision by the end of the night. "Edge...you're going to give me your decision by the end of the night."
Grade
A
Analysis
Reigns is the best thing about the WWE product right now and making a serious run at best character in the entire industry. The Tribal Chief is so good, an egotistical franchise player who has no tolerance for those who don't recognize his greatness and significance to the WWE product.
His reaction here when Edge denied his request for an appearance, his voice cracking as he asked why the Hall of Famer would play games with him, such a fantastic touch whether it was intentional or not.
The Tribal Chief staring intently into the camera, with an intensity that suggested very bad things for The Rated R Superstar if he does not comply, as he told Edge what he was going to do was great. Whether he delivers on his not-so-subtle threat keeps fans invested through the show.
A great start to kick off the night's broadcast and a tease for the segment later in the night.
Dominik Mysterio vs. King Corbin
King Corbin attacked Dominik and Rey Mysterio before the first scheduled match of the evening, leaving the future Hall of Famer to nurse his injuries while taking the fight to his son.
Corbin wore Dominik down, grounding him and working over the rookie. A pre-commercial tope and twisting neckbreaker after the timeout allowed the second-generation star to fight back. Corbin cut him off with a Deep Six, though, again grounding the youngster while Rey shouted words of encouragement from the ringside area.
At ringside, Dominik sent his opponent into the announce table. From there, Rey grabbed hold of the King of the Ring’s ankle, allowing Dominik to neutralize him and put him away with a top-rope frog splash.
Result
Mysterio defeated Corbin
Grade
C
Analysis
The grade may suggest averageness nut this was exactly what it needed to be.
It was simple, did not expose Dominik’s inexperience, and gave him and his father a measure of revenge against their primary tormentor of late.
Corbin does not get nearly enough credit for being as good as he is. Three years, he wouldn’t have been able to have this quality of match against someone with as little televised ring time as Dominik. Not only did he have a good match, but he was also the veteran leader who ensured everything hit its mark and the story was told as intended.
He is a polished professional with underrated timing and one of the coolest signature move sets of any big man. A hidden gem, despite the disdain some have for him.