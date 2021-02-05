Trevor Lawrence to Have NFL Showcase Before Clemson Pro Day Because of Injury

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence will host an NFL showcase ahead of his program's scheduled pro day, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who also reported an injury to Lawrence's non-throwing shoulder.

Lawrence's agents said the event will take place Feb. 12, and surgery to repair his left labrum will follow.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy runner-up has long been expected to become the No. 1 overall draft pick this spring.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Lawrence's doctors are confident he will be ready by training camp.

The star passed for 3,153 yards and 24 touchdowns with five interceptions in 10 games last season despite missing time after testing positive for COVID-19. While lauded more for his passing than running abilities, he ran for 203 yards on 68 carries with eight scores.

It'll be on the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets as the owners of the top two picks to determine whether Lawrence's injury is cause for concern.

The 21-year-old was reliably healthy throughout his college career, playing 15 games during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

The throwing session will give NFL scouts one last opportunity to see Lawrence in person before draft night, but it's hard to imagine he'll show teams anything they don't already know about his game.